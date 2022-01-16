Citigroup Inc. Has $62.65 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Mplx worth $62,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 15.0% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

