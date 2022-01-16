Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Raised by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

NYSE C opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

