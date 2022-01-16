Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $52,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 49.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $215.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.