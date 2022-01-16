Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $62,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

