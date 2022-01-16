Civilization 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $236,443.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $66.95 million and $236,443.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civilization has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.