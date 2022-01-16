Civilization 24-Hour Volume Reaches $236,443.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $66.95 million and $236,443.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civilization Profile

Civilization is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

