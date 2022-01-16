Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.03 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

