Civitas (CIV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $61,559.91 and $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,426,826 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.