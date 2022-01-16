CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and $422.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010384 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,752,395 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.