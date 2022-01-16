Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Down 45.4% in December

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAAS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at $521,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at $7,357,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at $12,720,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 367,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.40. 737,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,045. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Cloopen Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

