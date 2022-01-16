CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,719. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

