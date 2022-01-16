Cobak Token Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $68.13 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00006592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Coin Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,984,682 coins. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

