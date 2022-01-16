Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JVA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 7,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coffee by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coffee in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

