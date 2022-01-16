Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Coherent worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 65.1% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 198.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 223,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.92. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.85 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.