Coin98 Hits Market Cap of $449.90 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00005659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $449.90 million and $39.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010045 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.