Coldstack Price Reaches $1.30 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003042 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $156,444.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.03 or 0.07627287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,706.38 or 0.99733803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069207 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008134 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.