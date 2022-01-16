Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

CL stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

