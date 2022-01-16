Collective 1-Day Volume Tops $323.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $137,948.97 and approximately $323.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

