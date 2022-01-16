ColossusXT Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $12.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009658 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,438,647,683 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

