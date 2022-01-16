Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Comerica comprises about 7.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.13% of Comerica worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $101.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

