Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 448 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

Shares of MCO opened at $353.55 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

