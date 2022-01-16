Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $74.74 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

