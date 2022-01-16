Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,226 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 131,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 123,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

NXPI stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.