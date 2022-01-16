Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

