Comparing Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

43.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 12.68 $71.14 million $0.14 248.87

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 411.06%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $92.14, indicating a potential upside of 164.47%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.38% -20.13% Denali Therapeutics 8.38% 2.72% 1.93%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Achilles Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.