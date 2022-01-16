Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $13,058.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.67 or 1.00074265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099662 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00315681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00439276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00157626 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,333,087 coins and its circulating supply is 11,642,000 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

