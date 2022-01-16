Conceal Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $3,799.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,102.23 or 1.00069320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096312 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00323486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020691 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.53 or 0.00440022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,329,233 coins and its circulating supply is 11,701,420 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

