Conflux Network (CFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,577.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.32 or 0.07643288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00345899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00892481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00523541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00260257 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

