Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $302,449.57 and $1,581.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

