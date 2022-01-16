ContentBox Achieves Market Cap of $624,251.56 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $624,251.56 and $1,765.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00332305 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

