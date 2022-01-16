Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

