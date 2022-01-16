Contrasting PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) & Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 13.10% 16.89% 2.60% PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paylocity and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64 PowerSchool 1 3 7 0 2.55

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $294.87, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. PowerSchool has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.17%. Given PowerSchool’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Paylocity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and PowerSchool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $635.63 million 17.00 $70.82 million $1.58 124.29 PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool.

Summary

Paylocity beats PowerSchool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

