Contrasting XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get XPeng alerts:

This table compares XPeng and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

This table compares XPeng and Rivian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 44.57 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -59.87 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

XPeng has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XPeng and Rivian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 1 9 0 2.90 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $58.30, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Rivian has a consensus target price of 134.64, suggesting a potential upside of 68.41%. Given Rivian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian is more favorable than XPeng.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian beats XPeng on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.