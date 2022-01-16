Convex Finance Market Cap Hits $2.07 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.60 or 0.00103552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $27.59 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.16 or 0.07678148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.87 or 0.99864195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 81,516,424 coins and its circulating supply is 46,377,607 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

