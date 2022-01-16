Corra.Finance Price Tops $0.95 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $36,541.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.81 or 0.07759397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,330.80 or 0.99804142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

