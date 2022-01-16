Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.52% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,028,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $502.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

