Covalent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.79 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $35.20 million and $15.79 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00072786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.23 or 0.07764198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,138.66 or 1.00034174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

