Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $117.10 and a one year high of $178.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

