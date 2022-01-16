Creative Planning Acquires 144,443 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,443 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.85% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

