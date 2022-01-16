Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.