Creative Planning Buys 14,931 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of RingCentral worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

NYSE:RNG opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

