Creative Planning Buys 40,247 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.