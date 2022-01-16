Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Creative Planning boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $848.60 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $916.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.23 by $0.19. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

