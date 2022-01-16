Creative Planning Has $10.09 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.