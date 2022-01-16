Creative Planning Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,878,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

