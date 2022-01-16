Creative Planning Has $7.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.49 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.02 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

