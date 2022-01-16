Creative Planning Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $210.90 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.