Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of Commerce Bancshares worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

