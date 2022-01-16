Creative Planning Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Creative Planning grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

NYSE SHW opened at $308.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day moving average of $309.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.