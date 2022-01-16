Creative Planning Purchases 302 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Creative Planning grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $729.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $675.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.46.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.